Marc Short, chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence, said that “we would look forward” to a match-up between President Trump and Sen. Bernard Sanders in the fall, while saying Mr. Trump would be comfortable facing anyone in the 2020 Democratic field.

“We would look forward to that,” Mr. Short said on “Fox News Sunday.” “I think it would show a stark contrast between a president who’s had unemployment rates of three-and-a-half percent, helped create over 7 million jobs versus a candidate who I think continues to embrace socialism. I think that’s a stark contrast and record [for] people to choose from.”

Mr. Sanders, Vermont Independent, is picking up steam after an easy win in the Nevada caucuses on Saturday.

Some of his own Democratic opponents and their campaigns have been making the case that Mr. Sanders, an avowed “democratic socialist,” is the candidate Mr. Trump would most like to face in November.

“But to be clear, I think the president’s also comfortable with any of the Democrats in the field,” Mr. Short said. “He knows the record he’s running on is a tremendous record of economic growth and national security. And so we welcome any of those opponents.”

On Sunday, Mr. Trump congratulated Mr. Sanders on a “great win” in Nevada.

“I hope they treat him fairly,” the president said.

