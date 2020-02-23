Bernie Sanders picked up an endorsement Sunday from one of his former rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In an unannounced appearance at Mr. Sanders‘ rally in Austin, Texas, New Age author Marianne Williamson got on the stage and announced her support for the Vermont socialist.

“He won Iowa. He won New Hampshire. He won Nevada,” she told the crowd. “We’re here and we’re with Bernie.”

Ms. Williamson had previously endorsed entrepreneur Andrew Yang since ending her own campaign Jan. 10, saying she wanted the fellow long-shot without formal political experience get “past the early primaries.”

After her brief appearance at Sunday evening’s Sanders rally, Ms. Williamson took to Twitter to post more about her new candidate.

“What happened in Nevada on Saturday was extraordinary, and the energy is unquestionably with Bernie. A 40 year-old trend of capitalism without conscience — corporate elites and their errand boys in government — have created the inevitable blowback in the form of a political revolution. That revolution is one that Bernie Sanders now leads, and I want to do everything I can to further its success. I am honored to endorse him,” she wrote.

