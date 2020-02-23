WASHINGTON — Mike Bloomberg’s campaign has delayed a scheduled CNN town hall so that he can spend more time preparing for Tuesday’s debate.

Bloomberg was scheduled to appear on CNN on Monday. But he’ll now join the network for the live question-and-answer program on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for Bloomberg called the debate “crucial” and said “the country can’t afford to let Bernie Sanders skate by another debate without a focus on his extreme record.”

Bloomberg had his debate debut last week and his performance was widely deemed rocky and underwhelming for a candidate who has sought to give off the air of a front-runner. He’ll join his rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination again on Tuesday in South Carolina. That’s despite Bloomberg forgoing the upcoming Saturday primary. He did not compete in the first four voting states but is on ballots in the slew of states that vote March 3. The billionaire businessman is trying to stop Sanders’ from opening a substantial delegate lead that day.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.