WASHINGTON — As he campaigned in suburban Virginia Sunday, Pete Buttigieg is continuing his attacks against Bernie Sanders as too divisive.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands gathered at a high school football field, Buttigieg said that while “I respect my friend, Senator Sanders,” the way to build a winning coalition “is to call people into our tent, not to call them names online.”

Sanders has come under fire in recent weeks for the controversial conduct of some of his massive online following, after supporters of his launched misogynistic attacks against leaders of a Nevada union. Sanders has denounced their behavior.

Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Ind., went on to say that to win the presidency, Democrats need a nominee who will focus on “mobilizing, not polarizing the American majority.”

And he pointed to concerns some Democrats have expressed that Sanders would hurt candidates down-ballot if he were at the top of the ticket. The nominee, Buttigieg said, must understand “that we dare not treat the presidency like it’s the only office that matters,” and Democrats need to choose someone who can “not just take back the White House, but keep the House in the right hands and send (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell packing.”

