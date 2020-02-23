KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive near a bus stop on the west side of Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say officers found the man shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday near a bus stop in western Kansas City.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police did not immediately release any details about what caused the man’s death.

Homicide detectives are looking into the death and searching for any witnesses.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.