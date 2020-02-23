By - Associated Press - Sunday, February 23, 2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive near a bus stop on the west side of Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police say officers found the man shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday near a bus stop in western Kansas City.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police did not immediately release any details about what caused the man’s death.

Homicide detectives are looking into the death and searching for any witnesses.

