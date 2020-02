NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Police in North Little Rock say two people were found shot to death Sunday on the city’s east side.

Officers responding to reports of people being shot found the victims dead about 12:45 p.m., Sgt. Amy Cooper said in a news release.

No names were immediately released and police have not announced any arrests.

