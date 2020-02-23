Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer hit 18% support in a CBS/YouGov poll on South Carolina released on Sunday, which appears to be enough to put him back on the presidential debate stage on Tuesday in Charleston.

To qualify for the Democratic National Committee’s South Carolina debate, candidates need to hit at least 10% support in four national or South Carolina polls, or 12% or more in two South Carolina polls.

Mr. Steyer was at 15% support in South Carolina in a recent Winthrop University poll.

He would be the seventh candidate to qualify for the debate, along with former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

