Billionaire environmental activist Tom Steyer, who has plowed more than $267 million into his presidential campaign, said he has to finish in the top three in South Carolina.

“I think I do, for sure,” Mr. Steyer said on “Fox News Sunday.”

“I have done best with black people, I have done best with Latinos. I think that when we get to the diverse Democratic electorate, when we get to the diversity that is America and the Democratic Party, I do a lot better,” he said.

Mr. Steyer appeared to be on his way to a sixth-place finish in Nevada after finishing outside the top five in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

He’s currently running third in South Carolina, according to the latest Real Clear Politics average.

“South Carolina happens to be a place that has a pretty high concentration of African-Americans and those happen to be people that I talk to a lot and have a long history of working with,” he said.

Unlike most of the other candidates, Mr. Steyer is in the position of being able to leverage his personal wealth to extend his campaign no matter how poorly he continues to do at the polls.

