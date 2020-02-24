MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee teenager has been charged in the fatal shooting of another teen, police said.

Jordan Milan, 16, died Sunday after the shooting, according to a tweet from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

A 17-year-old juvenile was reportedly playing with a gun when Milan was shot and has been charged with reckless homicide, the office tweeted.

Authorities didn’t release the name of the teen charged. The shooting remains under investigation.

