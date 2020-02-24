WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have arrested an 18-year-old in the deadly shooting of his brother in Wichita.

Records show that Idriys Norwood of Wichita has been booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, 21-year-old Isreal Norwood. Bond is set at $75,000. It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Police said in a news release that Isreal Norwood was taken to a hospital Feb. 16 with a gunshot wound and died. Idriys Norwood and a 17-year-old brother also were in the vehicle. Police said Idriys Norwood fled from the hospital on foot and was located later by officers.

Police said family members had been uncooperative.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.