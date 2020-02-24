A staffer with Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign was fired after a Daily Beast report about his having regularly mocked the Vermont socialist’s Democratic-primary rivals and their families in sexist, homophobic and other personal terms.

Ben Mora, a Michigan-based regional field director, used his private Twitter account to insult Pete Buttigieg and his husband, and Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

After the Daily Beast published the story, Mike Casca, the Sanders campaign’s communications director, confirmed that Mr. Mora had been fired.

“We are running a multiracial, multigenerational campaign for justice where disgusting behavior and ugly personal attacks by our staff will not be tolerated,” he said.

According to the report, published Monday in the Daily Beast, Mr. Mora has said Ms. Klobuchar “looks like her name: pained, chunky, [and] confused origin/purpose.”

Mr. Buttigieg “is what happens when the therapist botches the conversion,” while husband Chasten will within 10 years be “busted for running a meth racket.”

His harshest remarks, according to the Daily Beast, were reserved for Ms. Warren, who, according to Mr. Mora, is a “dumb Okie” and “an adult diaper fetishist” who “looks like s—t” and lied about Indian ancestry “to get into Harvard.”

Days before the Iowa caucuses, Mr. Mora was a featured speaker at a massive Sanders campaign rally in Clive, Iowa, that also featured liberal filmmaker Michael Moore.

Mr. Mora told the audience he was an organizer from Des Moines, Iowa’s capital city.

• Seth McLaughlin contributed to this report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.