Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont has an edge over former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and the rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential field in New York State, according to a Siena College poll released on Monday.

Among registered Democrats, Mr. Sanders was at 25% support and was followed by Mr. Bloomberg at 21%, former Vice President Joseph R. Biden at 13%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 11%, and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota at 9% apiece.

Thirty-three percent of Democrats said Mr. Bloomberg has the best chance to beat President Trump, compared to 22% who picked Mr. Sanders and 16% who said Mr. Biden.

Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg characterized the numbers as more of a “snapshot of Democrats” rather than a pre-election poll, since the survey did not look at likely primary voters and the field is likely to winnow before the state’s April 28 primary.

The poll of 315 registered Democrats was conducted from Feb. 16-20 — before Mr. Sanders‘ dominating win in the Nevada caucuses — and has a margin of error of plus or minus 6.6 percentage points.

