Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont on Monday released a proposal that would guarantee child care for all children “from infancy” through age 3 and universal pre-K for children starting at age 3.

The child care would be at least 10 hours a day and would involve programs operating at times for parents who work “non-traditional hours,” according to his campaign.

“As president, we will guarantee free, universal child care and pre-kindergarten to every child in America to help level the playing field, create new and good jobs, and enable parents more easily balance the demands of work and home,” said Mr. Sanders, the current Democratic presidential front-runner.

As part of the plan, Mr. Sanders also wants to double funding for a home visiting program for families in low-income communities, pass universal school meal legislation, and more than double the number of early childhood educators in the country.

His campaign said his tax on “extreme” wealth can help generate $1.5 trillion over the next decade for universal child care and early education.

Mr. Sanders, who has also proposed an expansive “Medicare for All” universal health care plan and a plan for free college, has acknowledged that he’s not sure about the true price tag of his overall agenda.

“I can’t rattle off to you every nickel and every dime,” he said on CBS’s “60 Minutes” on Sunday. “You talked about Medicare for All. We have options out there that will pay for it.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.