Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont said in an interview that aired Sunday that it’s “unfair” to say everything about Fidel Castro’s Cuba is bad.

“We’re very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba, but you know, it’s unfair to simply say everything is bad,” Mr. Sanders, the Democratic presidential front-runner, said on CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

“You know? When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?” he said.

Mr. Sanders said he condemns political dissidents getting imprisoned in the country

“Unlike Donald Trump, let’s be clear … I do not think that Kim Jong-un is a good friend. I don’t trade love letters with a murdering dictator. Vladimir Putin, not a great friend of mine,” he said.

The comments could prove significant in states like Florida, which is home to many Cuban-Americans.

“I’m hoping that in the future, Senator Sanders will take time to speak to some of my constituents before he decides to sing the praises of a murderous tyrant like Fidel Castro,” Rep. Donna Shalala, Florida Democrat, said on Twitter in response.

