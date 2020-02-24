The Big Tent Project is waging an all-out political assault to stop Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders’ march to the Democratic presidential nomination.

The nonprofit that boosts moderate Democrats reportedly spent $200,000 attacking Mr. Sanders in Nevada in ads aimed at Latino voters and has now turned its attention to South Carolina, where it hopes to help drive a wedge between Mr. Sanders and Democratic voters.

The Big Tent Project is sending more than 200,000 mailers to South Carolinians arguing that Mr. Sanders’ winning the Democratic presidential nomination means President Trump will win reelection, according to Axios. The mailers spotlight Mr. Sanders‘ policy wishlist and approach to fiscal issues.

“Trump will crush Bernie on taxes and spending,” a mailer obtained by Axios reads. “Nominating Bernie means we reelect Trump. We can’t afford Bernie Sanders.”

The Big Tent Project’s budget is reportedly near $1 million, and the group is organized so that it does not have to disclose its donors. Its executive director is Jonathan Kott, former aide to Sen. Joe Manchin, West Virginia Democrat.

In Nevada, the group ran ads showing the message, “Sanders made money hurting the Latino community. Say no to Sanders.” The group also ran the anti-Sanders ads on Facebook ahead of the Nevada caucuses. The Big Tent Project spent more than $15,000 in the final seven days before the caucuses running the anti-Sanders ads in both English and Spanish on Facebook in Nevada, according to Facebook’s Ad Library application programming interface.

The Big Tent Project is far from the only “dark money” group opposed to Mr. Sanders in favor of more moderate Democrats. Center Action Now spent a little more than $8,000 attacking Mr. Sanders in the final seven days before the New Hampshire primary.

In Nevada, the group spent nearly twice that amount on Facebook ads that made no mention of Mr. Sanders, according to the Facebook Ad Library. Instead, the ads promoted a vision of the Democratic Party led by former President John F. Kennedy and warned of the rise of “extremist candidates” such as British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.

The anti-Sanders efforts from more moderate-minded “dark money” groups have not ostensibly thwarted Mr. Sanders‘ rise or coalesced support for any of his Democratic presidential primary competitors.

