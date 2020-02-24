The coronavirus from China infected Wall Street Monday, as U.S. stocks took a beating Monday amid fears the outbreak that hobbled the world’s No. 2 economy would carve through Europe and make South Korea’s economic engine seize up, too.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,000 points, its biggest drop in two years, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 had slid over 3% at closing.

Airline and technology stocks were hit hard, as travel restrictions and limits on China’s output begin to catch up to key sectors. Chipmakers and resort operators also slid, as did U.S. casino operators, some of which do business in Macau — the Chinese gambling mecca that shut down for two weeks because of fears around the virus.

President Trump, who’d been boasting about stock-market records in an election year, said he isn’t worried.

“Stock Market starting to look very good to me!” he tweeted from India.

Yet markets in Europe and South Korea also struggled Monday, underscoring the global reach of the outbreak. Samsung Electronics fell 4%, two days after the company confirmed a case at one of its phone factories.

The coronavirus causes a disease known as COVID-19 that can lead to several respiratory distress and organ failure. It has killed nearly 2,600 people within China and nearly two dozen people elsewhere.

Though centered in Hubei Province, China, the outbreak is grabbing a foothold in Italy and surging in Iran and South Korea, which has seen the most cases outside of China.

Italy locked down a cluster of towns in the northern region of Lombardy as its national case count rose to 230.

Venice’s Carnival ended early, and in Milan, Giorgio Armani closed his autumn-winter 2020 show to spectators, opting to live-stream models strutting the runway instead. The 85-year-old emerged at the end of the spectacle to acknowledge a room that was empty except for his models.

South Korea has reported more than 800 cases, making it the worst-hit place besides the outbreak’s epicenter in China.

Eight people have died from the outbreak centered in the southeastern city of Daegu, where 2.5 million people have been asked to stay indoors.

Japan has reported slightly more cases than their Korean neighbors, though many of those cases were tied to a formerly quarantined cruise ship.

Iran, meanwhile, has reported over 60 cases. Eight people have died.

With Italy, “you’re in the heart of Europe,” said James Carafano, a homeland security expert at the Heritage Foundation. “In Iran, you’re basically going to overrun parts of the Middle East that have poor health systems.”

No one has died of the coronavirus on U.S. soil, though officials said the case count rose to 53 on Monday. Americans repatriated from the Diamond Princess account for 36 of the infections, while three were flown home from Wuhan, China, on State Department flights.

Twelve of the remaining cases are people who’d traveled into the U.S. on their own, and two caught the virus from human-to-human transmission, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart,” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The top Senate Democrat slammed Mr. Trump’s efforts from the floor Monday, citing White House budget blueprints that sought to slash CDC funding.

“My fellow Americans, that’s what they do on all these things,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said. “They just cut, and then the president tries to claim credit after we restore the money.”

Mr. Schumer also slammed Mr. Trump for dismantling the part of his National Security Council that deals with global health security, saying it’s left the U.S. unprepared for local transmission.

Democrats say Mr. Trump should request emergency funding to deal with the outbreak — something that’s on the table for the administration but hasn’t been finalized, as officials mull whether to tap existing accounts instead.

In the meantime, the virus’s swift spread has many wondering if the disease is becoming a “pandemic,” in which much of the global population could be at risk.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said it hasn’t reached that point.

“For the moment, we are not witnessing the uncontained global spread of this virus, and we are not witnessing large-scale severe diseases or deaths,” he said. “Does this virus have pandemic potential? Absolutely, it has. Are we there yet? From our assessment, not yet.”

He described the situation as a series of epidemics that are affecting various countries in different ways, with each requiring a tailored response.

“Using the word ‘pandemic’ now does not fit the facts but it may certainly cause fear,” Mr. Tedros added. This is not the time to focus on what word we use. That will not prevent a single infection today or save a single life today. This is a time for all countries, communities, families and individuals to focus on preparing.”

Still, Wall Street is starting to grappling with the fallout from the virus, which brought many parts of China to a standstill. China’s communist government imposed strict quarantine rules and told workers to delay their return from the Lunar New Year.

China plays a pivotal role in the global supply chain, however, nearly 1.5 billion people serve as a major consumer market for global brands.

“The global spread of the disease, it’s starting to hit people’s pocketbooks,” said Mr. Carafano. “You take Chinese tourism off the plate, that’s not insignificant to a lot of countries.”

Shares of Apple, Inc., which relies on Chinese manufacturing for its iPhone and had to close its Chinese stores or trim hours, were down 4% on the NASDAQ Composite at midday.

Some companies are seeing their stocks go up amid the outbreak. They include Zoom Video, which offers video-conference software, saw its shares rise Monday as employees work remotely amid the outbreak.

Shares of Clorox, which makes bleach and other cleaning products, also saw a bump.

WHO on Monday said China has reported over 77,300 cases and 2,600 deaths, though the 24-hour count of new cases was down to 460, continuing a general decrease in daily tallies.

“We are encouraged by the continued decline in cases in China,” Mr. Tedros said.

Cases in China, where the communist government established strict quarantine measures, appeared to peak and then plateau between Jan. 23 and Feb. 2 and have been declining steadily since then, Mr. Tedros said, citing the findings of a WHO team dispatched to the epicenter.

Mr. Tedros said the fatality rate from the disease known as COVID-19 is between 2% and 4% in Wuhan and 0.7% outside of Wuhan.

Patients with mild cases can recover within two weeks while people with severe bouts of COVID-19 need about three to six weeks to recover.

