President Trump said Monday that Democratic Party leaders will “take away” their party’s nomination from Sen. Benard Sanders, the socialist front-runner whose victories in early states are alarming establishment Democrats.

“They are going to take it away from Crazy Bernie, they are not going to let him win,” Mr. Trump told reporters while traveling in India. “It could go to the convention, it really could.”

There has been much speculation that Mr. Trump would prefer Mr. Sanders as his opponent due to his far-left socialist agenda. The president said that’s not so.

“I actually think he would be tougher than most of the other candidates because he is like me, but I have a much bigger base,” Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Sanders, the Vermont independent, won the Nevada caucuses last weekend and the New Hampshire primary. He also essentially tied for first in the Iowa caucuses with former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

