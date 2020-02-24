An attorney for Harvey Weinstein said the disgraced movie mogul was stunned after Monday’s guilty verdict on sexual-assault charges, asking, “How can this happen in America?”

“He handled it like a stoic gentleman,” attorney Arthur Aidala told reporters in New York City. “He just kept repeating, ‘But I’m innocent, but I’m innocent, I’m innocent. How could this happen in America?’”

Weinstein, 67, was found guilty of two of five counts, but not guilty of the most serious charges of predatory sexual assault, which carries a life sentence.

The former Miramax studio head was taken into custody immediately after the jury verdict in Lower Manhattan, but Mr. Aidala said the defense team will appeal and attempt to have him released on bail.

“He’ll have a very powerful appeal. He didn’t get convicted of the top count,” Mr. Aidala said. “We can go in and get him bail pending an appeal, and hopefully he’ll be home within the week.”

Weinstein was convicted of committing a criminal sexual act, which carries a sentence of five to 25 years in prison, and third-degree rape, which is punishable by 18 months to four years.

He faces four additional charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles County.

