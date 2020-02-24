BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (AP) - Jurors in a death-penalty trial in Mississippi have seen video ofWillie Cory Godbolt in the hours after he was accused of killing eight people, including a sheriff’s deputy, in 2017.

In one of the videos seen by jurors on Sunday, Godbolt is seen and heard saying, “I’m completely sorry and heartbroken about that deputy.”

Lincoln County sheriff’s Deputy Chuck Francis testified that Godbolt spoke to him about slain Lincoln County Deputy William Durr shortly after Godbolt’s arrest, the Daily Leader reported.

“If the deputy had family, let them know I’m sorry. He was not part of my plan,” Francis recalled Godbolt telling him.

Godbolt, 37, has pleaded not guilty to four counts of capital murder, four counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of armed robbery.

Jurors also saw cellphone video of Godbolt sitting in handcuffs, bleeding from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

According to testimony earlier in the trial, Godbolt went to his in-laws’ home on May 27, 2017, and argued with his estranged wife about their children. Durr, Barbara Mitchell, Toccara May and Brenda May were shot to death that night.

Two more people - 18-year-old Jordan Blackwell and 11-year-old Austin Edwards - were killed at a second home in the early hours of May 28, 2017.

Ferral Burage and Sheila Burage, a married couple, were shot to death at a third home a few hours later. Godbolt was arrested near a business as he walked from the Burages’ house, investigators said.

