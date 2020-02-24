About 700,000 U.S. troops were part of a coalition of 35 nations that liberated Kuwait following Iraq’s invasion in August 1990. And now, 30 years later, Kuwait wants to help pay for a memorial to honor those who fought in their defense.

Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwait’s ambassador to the United States, has pledged $10 million to the National Desert Storm War Memorial Association, which is advocating for a memorial to those who fought in the Gulf War.

“This lead donation by the government of Kuwait is an important validation of the historical importance of Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm and is a display of the deep, special and lasting friendship between our two countries,” said Scott Stump, president of the association. “We are honored and humbled by this tremendous show of support.”

The ambassador stressed that the memorial “will stand as a reminder to all current and future generations of the countries, soldiers and martyrs that liberated the State of Kuwait,” association officials said in a statement.

Then-President Barack Obama signed the enabling legislation into law in 2014. In 2018, President Trump signed legislation authorizing a site on the National Mall. It will be located near the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

The project, completely paid for by donations, is expected to be completed in 2021.

