NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who escaped from a Louisiana jail on Monday while being taken from one part of the facility to another.

Clement Leach, 49, escaped the Orleans Parish Temporary Detention Center after 2 a.m. as he was being taken from his living unit to the kitchen area, the parish sheriff’s office confirmed in a statement obtained by news outlets.

Leach was booked into jail in September, and was awaiting trial on seven counts of burglary and two counts of criminal damage to property, according to court records.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say how Leach was able to get out of custody, or whether he was being escorted through the facility at the time.

