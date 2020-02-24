NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - A man accused in the dragging death of a police officer in Virginia claims that he’s “deeply regretful” for what happened. But he also said his family has endured “malicious” and “heartbreaking” verbal attacks since the officer was killed in Newport News last month.

Vernon E. Green II provided a written statement to the Daily Press through his wife, Angela Harper Green.

Green, 38, told the newspaper last week that he was “deeply regretful, sympathetic and remorseful.” But he did not elaborate on the deadly incident or explain why, police contend, he drove off while two officers were ordering him from his car during a marijuana arrest.

Police officer Katherine “Katie” Thyne, 24, was killed.

Angela Green told the newspaper that she’s received hateful comments on her Facebook page.

The Newport News police department declined to comment on Green’s statement or comments from his wife. He is charged with felony homicide, felony eluding and misdemeanor pot possession.

Green is being represented by the public defender’s office and is being held without bond.

