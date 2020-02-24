MADISON, Neb. (AP) - A judge has ruled that a man accused of stabbing to death a neighbor in northeast Nebraska is still incompetent for trial.

Station KNEN reported that the judge made the ruling Friday in Madison County District Court on Rodolfo Castaneda-Morejon, 51. He’s pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the slaying of Yosvanis Velazquez Gomez on Aug. 25, 2017, at a Norfolk apartment complex.

Court records say Castaneda-Morejon told investigators he confronted Velazquez Gomez about an inappropriate text message sent to Castaneda-Morejon’s girlfriend, suspecting the two were having a secret relationship. The records also say Castaneda-Morejon acknowledged stabbing Velazquez Gomez.

Castaneda-Morejon has been undergoing treatment at the state psychiatric hospital in Lincoln in an effort to restore him to competency. His next hearing is scheduled for June 26.

