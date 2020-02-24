WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - A Wichita man has been arrested in the rape an 18-year-old after she ran away from a foster home with a 12-year-old.

Police Officer Paul Cruz announced the arrest of 41-year-old Willie Green in a news release Sunday. He also was booked into jail on suspicion of two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct by sheltering and concealing a runaway. His bond is set at $200,000. It wasn’t immediately known whether he has an attorney.

Police said that officers responded Tuesday night to an emergency call where the 18-year-old reported that she had been raped. The release said that after running away, the 12- and 18-year-old came into contact with Green who drove them to his home. That’s where the 18-year-old said she was raped.

Prosecutors office spokesman Dan Dillon said that the case has not yet been presented for consideration of charges.

