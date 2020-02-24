CLARKTON, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina authorities say a wanted man has surrendered in connection with a triple slaying at a mobile home park over the weekend.

Bladen County Sheriff’s officials told news outlets on Monday that Taurean Johnson had turned himself in Sunday night.

Sheriff’s officials say someone called 911 after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday saying a man had entered a mobile home in Clarkton and shot several people before leaving the scene.

The bodies of Catrice Lacole Murchison, 30, Ronnie Lebert Kelly, 27, and Guy Lennon Barden Jr., 60, were found inside. A fourth shooting victim, Hazel Epps, 69, survived.

Warrants were issued for Johnson on three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. Authorities haven’t provided a motive or said how the suspect knew the victims.

