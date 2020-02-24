The Pentagon on Monday rolled out a series of ethical principles that would govern the use of artificial intelligence on the battlefield, following 15 months of consultations with leading figures in industry, academia and the government.



The Department of Defense formally adopted the principles that will be used to guide the role of artificial intelligence into the right direction.



Any new AI technology adopted by the Pentagon must be responsible, equitable, traceable, reliable and governable, senior military officials said.



Air Force Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, director of the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, said that while technology changes, “the U.S. military’s commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards will not.”



Artificial intelligence “is a powerful emerging and enabling technology that is rapidly transforming culture, society and eventually even warfighting,” he said.

“Whether is does so in a positive or negative way depends on our approach to adoption and use,” Lt. Gen. Shanahan said.



Pentagon officials acknowledged there were critics of the military taking a leading role in the field of artificial intelligence.



“I worry that the principles are a bit of an ethics washing project. The word ‘appropriate’ is open to a lot of interpretations,” Lucy Suchman, an anthropologist who studies artificial intelligence, told The Associated Press.



In 2018, Department of Defense officials adopted a strategy to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence in order to ensure and extend the U.S. competitive edge.



“[Defense Secretary Mark] Esper has consistently stated that [artificial intelligence] is his number one technology modernization priority,” said Dana Deasy, the Pentagon’s chief information officer. “The Department of Defense is working closely with American stakeholders in government and in the private sector to implement the new principles.”



The Defense Department’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center will be the focal point for implementing the principles. The center facilities a series of working groups that solicits input from technology experts throughout the Pentagon, officials said.



“We firmly believe that the nation that masters [artificial intelligence] first will prevail on the battlefield for many years to come,” Lt. Gen. Shanahan said. “We also believe the nation that successfully implements [artificial intelligence] principles will lead in AI for many years. The U.S. military intends to do just that.”

