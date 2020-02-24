OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Another person who has tested positive for COVID-19 after being evacuated from a cruise ship in Japan will be transferred to an Omaha hospital, officials said Monday.

The University of Nebraska Medical Center said the person had been monitored at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas but was being flown Monday afternoon to Omaha. The person is a spouse of one of 13 people already being monitored and treated at the Omaha hospital.

The additional patient means 14 people are at the hospital. Of those, 12 are being monitored at the National Quarantine Unit and two are being cared for at the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

Two of those at the University of Nebraska Medical Center have tested negative for the virus and could be released from quarantine March 2.

