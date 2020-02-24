OPELOUSAS, La. (AP) - Twoinnocent bystanders were among three people shot at a restaurant in Louisiana, according to a police chief.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning at an after-hours restaurant known as “The Back,” Opelousas police said in a post on Facebook.

All three people were taken to a hospital for treatment, news outlets reported. Their injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

One of the victims was the intended target, while the other two were innocent bystanders, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon told KLFY-TV.

Officers were interviewing witnesses at the scene to determine what led up to the shooting, McClendon said.

No suspects or arrests were immediately announced.

