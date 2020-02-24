The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear this spring a case involving the city of Philadelphia’s decision to no longer work with foster care agencies that refuse to place children with LGBTQ parents.

Catholic Social Services sued Philadelphia after officials said taxpayers no longer would fund foster care agencies that do not comply with the city’s anti-discrimination policy.

The city’s decision effectively cut off Catholic Social Services and other religiously-affiliated agencies that do not recognize same-sex married couples.

Plaintiff Toni Simms-Busch, a former social worker who recently adopted the children she fostered through Catholic Social Services, welcomed the court’s announcement.

“CSS has been a godsend to my family and so many like ours. I don’t think I could have gone through this process without an agency that shares my core beliefs and cares for my children accordingly,” Ms. Simms-Busch said. “We are so grateful that the Supreme Court has agreed to hear our case and sort out the mess that Philadelphia has created for so many vulnerable foster children.”

Foster care agencies in several states have sought to prioritize placing children with families that share the agencies’ religious values.

“Allowing foster care agencies to exclude qualified families based on religious requirements that have nothing to do with the ability to care for a child such as their sexual orientation or faith would make it even worse,” said Leslie Cooper, deputy director of the LGBT & HIV Project of the American Civil Liberties Union. “We can’t afford to have loving families turned away or deterred by the risk of discrimination.”

