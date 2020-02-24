BOSCAWEN, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire teenager avoided jail time for causing a crash that seriously injured his friend.

WMUR-TV reports Tyler Daigle, 19, pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular assault in the 2018 crash. He was driving with three friends when they sped down a road in Boscawen. He reached a curve and lost control of his car, which rolled several times and came to rest against a tree.

One passenger, Corbin Raymond, was hospitalized for four months and was in rehabilitation before he was able to return home.

Daigle originally was charged with three felonies. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor. Under the plea and sentencing agreement, Daigle will be on probation for two years and must complete a felony diversion program. A one-year jail sentence was suspended; he must remain on good behavior.

