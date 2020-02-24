President Trump, who once owned a casino called the Trump Taj Mahal, visited the real thing in India on Monday.

The president and first lady Melania Trump toured the iconic, 17th-century white marble mausoleum in the city of Agra at sunset on the first day of their visit to India. The Taj Mahal and its 42-acre complex of gardens and reflecting pools, along the banks of the Yamuna River, are a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Mr. Trump called it “an incredible place.”

“Do you want to do a press conference now?” the president teased reporters with a smile as he and the first lady posed for photographs. “Do you have any questions about anything?”

Mrs. Trump called it “lovely, beautiful.”

Presidential advisers Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also visited the site with the president.

The Taj Mahal was commissioned in 1632 by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan for the tomb of his favorite wife, Mumtaz Mahal; the shah’s tomb is also housed there.

In 1990, Mr. Trump opened the Trump Taj Mahal casino and hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey and billed it as the “eighth wonder of the world.” It is now the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

