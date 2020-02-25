Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota late Monday released a recent medical report attesting that the 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful is in “very good health.”

“Senator Amy J. Klobuchar is in very good health,” wrote Dr. Jennifer McKeand, who said she examined Ms. Klobuchar as part of a routine physical on Jan. 6. “She does not have any health conditions that would impair her ability to perform the duties of the Presidency.”

Ms. Klobuchar has “excellent blood pressure” and “does not smoke,” Dr. McKeand wrote.

Dr. McKeand said screening tests for diabetes, thyroid disease, anemia, and colon and cervical cancer all yielded “healthy results.”

She also wrote that Ms. Klobuchar “underwent hip replacement and subsequent revision for hip dysplasia” in 2006.

Ms. Klobuchar’s campaign released the report on the eve of the 10th Democratic presidential debate, which will be held in Charleston, South Carolina.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont has said recently that he does not plan on releasing additional medical records after he had a heart attack last year.

Mr. Sanders’ campaign then accused former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg of having heart attacks before being forced to back off the claim.

Ms. Klobuchar, 59, will be the second-youngest candidate on the debate stage Tuesday, though she has also told former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg that 59 “is the new 38.”

