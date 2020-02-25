The Democratic frontrunner received boos from the audience during Tuesday’s primary debate in South Carolina when he praised Cuba for its education, receiving pushback from the other candidates vying for the nomination.

“Cuba made progress on education,” the self-declared socialist said, sparking boos.

“Really? Really?” he added, suggesting he was only echoing what President Obama said about Cuba in the past.

Mr. Sanders told the audience when other countries do something well, American leadership should acknowledge it.

“But you don’t have to trade love letters with them,” the Vermont Independent reasoned.

Former Vice President Joe Biden jumped in, saying Mr. Obama condemned the dictatorship in Cuba.

“He did not in any way suggest there was anything positive about the Cuban government,” Mr. Biden said.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg said down-ballot candidates will have a hard time explaining how the Democratic Party’s nominee could praise the Castro regime.

Mr. Sanders has faced criticism after he praised the Castro regime for a literacy program during an interview with CBS 60 Minutes earlier this week.

