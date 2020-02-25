President Trump said Tuesday that his new White House director of personnel is ferreting out disloyal administration staffers because “we want to have people that are good for the country.”

Speaking at a press conference in India, Mr. Trump acknowledged that Director of Presidential Personnel Johnny McEntee is looking at various agencies for people who oppose the president.

“I don’t think it’s very many people,” Mr. Trump said. “We want to have people that are good for the country, that are loyal to our country. Because that was a disgraceful situation.”

The effort was begun after Mr. Trump’s impeachment, and the president on Tuesday mentioned Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a former National Security Council aide who testified against him in the impeachment inquiry.

“I think we had a whistleblower who was a fake,” the president added. “Then there was supposed to be a second whistleblower.”

