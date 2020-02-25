Wall Street faced another huge selloff Tuesday after U.S. officials warned of a coronavirus outbreak at home, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 900 points as of midafternoon.

The Dow was down more than 3% despite trending upward at the start of the day. Investors are starting to get spooked about the global spread of the virus.

Those fears led to Wall Street’s worst day in two years on Monday — and then bled into a second day.

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ dropped about 3% on Tuesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged Americans to prepare for transmission within the states. So far, the worst of the outbreak has been centered on China and places like South Korea, Iran and Italy.

“We are asking the American public to work with us to prepare in the expectation that this could be bad,” said Nancy Messonnier, who is leading the CDC’s response.

Her comments appeared to clash with remarks from President Trump, who insists the situation is under control and pointed to patients in the U.S. who seem to be recovering.

Still, the CDC said it is preparing as if the virus will spread within U.S. communities.

“It’s not so much of a question of if this will happen in this country any more but a question of when this will happen,” Dr. Messonnier said.

She said the “disruption to everyday life might be severe.”

