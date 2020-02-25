CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren said that former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s history of putting his money behind Republicans will make it impossible for him to rally the core of the Democratic Party.

Ms. Warren pointed out that President Trump is slated to travel to South Carolina to campaign for Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of the Republicans he backed, and that Mr. Bloomberg backed Republican Sen. Scott Brown when she ran against him in 2012.

“It didn’t work, but he tried hard,” Ms. Warren said. “I don’t care how much money Mayor Bloomberg has, the core of the Dem party will never trust him.”

The comments came during the 10th presidential debate, which featured seven candidates, and came as voters in South Carolina prepare to go to the polls on Saturday.

Mr. Bloomberg is not on the ballot in South Carolina. Still, Ms. Warren has used him as a foil to boost her far-left message.

“The fact that he cannot win the trust of the core of the Democratic Party means he is the riskiest candidate” standing on this stage, she said.

