CHARLESTON, S.C. — Sen. Elizabeth Warren suggested on Tuesday the only way that Democrats are going to crack down on guns is to do away with the legislative filibuster.

Ms. Warren said Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Kentucky Republican, will continue to thwart the party’s priorities as long as the filibuster is in place.

“The filibuster has given the veto to the gun industry, to the oil industry, it is going to give a veto on immigration,” she said.

Supporters of the filibuster have pointed out that if the 60-vote threshold in the Senate is eliminated than it could hurt the liberal agenda by paving the way for Republicans to ram their agenda down the throats of Democrats, and to unwind Democratic-passed laws.

Still, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg agreed with Ms. Warren, pointing out that Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont opposed the idea.

“This is a current bad position that Bernie Sanders holds,” Mr. Buttigieg said. “We are in South Carolina. How are we going to deliver a revolution if you won’t even support a rule change?”

Mr. Buttigieg pointed out that former South Carolina Sen. Strom Thurmond used the filibuster to block civil rights legislation.

“It has got to because otherwise Washington will not deliver,” he said.

