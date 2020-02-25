In an attempt to win over progressive support from 2020 Democratic frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren told voters she is the one who will actually dig in and get things done as president.

“Bernie and I agree on a lot of things but I think I would make a better president than Bernie,” the Massachusetts Democrat said during CBS News’ primary debate in South Carolina Tuesday.

Ms. Warren said the next president must be able to dig into the details to accomplish things, pointing to universal healthcare as an example. Both Ms. Warren and Mr. Sanders support Medicare for All.

“But Bernie’s plan doesn’t show how we are going to get there,” Ms. Warren said, adding it “doesn’t show enough about how we are going to pay for it.”

“We need a president who is going to dig in and do the hard work and actually get it done. Progressives have got one shot and we need to spend it with a leader who is going to get things done,” she said.

