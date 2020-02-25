Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is out with a new TV ad ahead of Super Tuesday that targets former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, pointing out that he endorsed her Republican opponent in 2012.

Ms. Warren does her own voiceover narration in the ad and says that you’ve probably seen more ads from Mr. Bloomberg than all the other candidates put together.

“Big money is powerful, but it doesn’t always win. I know that firsthand,” she says.

“When I ran against an incumbent Republican to take a U.S. Senate seat away from Mitch McConnell, Bloomberg endorsed the Republican,” she said, referring to her 2012 race against former Sen. Scott Brown.

“And he raised big money for him — but I beat him anyway,” she says.

Mr. Bloomberg, who has switched parties multiple times over the years, has donated to Republicans in the past but has directed almost all of his more recent campaign cash toward promoting Democratic candidates and causes.

Ms. Warren tried to eviscerate Mr. Bloomberg at last week’s Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas, slamming him for allegedly demeaning and sexist comments he’s made toward women over the years and pressing him to release female employees within his business empire from non-disclosure agreements.

Mr. Bloomberg’s team acknowledged that Ms. Warren did play a role in the candidate’s Friday announcement that he would release several women who accused him of inappropriate comments over the years from NDAs.

Ms. Warren said that wasn’t good enough and that Mr. Bloomberg should do a blanket release for any employee who struck such an agreement.

After Vermont Sen. Bernard Sanders’ easy win in Nevada, Ms. Warren has started taking some comparatively mild shots at her friend and longtime Senate ally.

But the ad shows that she could continue directing more of her fire toward Mr. Bloomberg, who hasn’t yet won any delegates in the Democratic presidential race and isn’t on the ballot in South Carolina’s primary on Saturday.

