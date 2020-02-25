BRANTLEY, Ala. (AP) - An escaped Alabama inmate was captured Tuesday after more than a week on the lam.

Dustin Joel Morton, 34, was arrested Tuesday in the south Alabama town of Brantley, according to a release from the Department of Corrections. He escaped from the Elba Work Release Center about 20 miles away on Feb. 17.

Morton was serving a 15-year sentence for obstructing justice and using a false identity in Marshall County. He was sentenced in September 2017.

The corrections department said Crenshaw County sheriff’s deputies and state prison officers captured Morton without violence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.