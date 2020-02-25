Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James Inhofe said he will announce on March 6 his decision on whether he will seek reelection for a seat he has held since 1994.

The Oklahoma Republican did not indicate whether he has committed to running for reelection or to retiring, but explained that if he runs, it will eat into his obligations on the committee.

“When you chair, arguably the most significant committee in the United States Senate, once you are a candidate you are not looked at as the chairman as much as you are a candidate, and we have a lot to do,” Mr. Inhofe told reporters Monday.

“There are a lot of people that are going to be running against me, if I make that decision on the sixth of March.”

Mr. Inhofe stepped into the role as the powerful Armed Services chairman in the midst of the late Sen. John McCain’s battle with cancer. He formally became chairman after the Arizona Republican’s passing.

The 85-year-old chairman said his committee had begun considerations for the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act — one of the panel’s most important responsibilities — and vowed to maintain his duties as chairman despite any decision he makes.

“I won’t change one thing I am doing now in terms of my job after the sixth of March,” he said.

