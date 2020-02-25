Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden evaded a question during Tuesday’s primary debate in South Carolina about if he will suspend his campaign for the Democratic nomination if he doesn’t win the Palmetto state later this week.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont Independent, has passed Mr. Biden in national polls, becoming the frontrunner, and the self-declared socialist is within striking distance in polls out of South Carolina, which is holding its primary on Saturday.

“I will win South Carolina,” Mr. Biden declared, not acknowledging the issue of his path forward if he were to lose to Mr. Sanders, who has won the majority of delegates thus far.

Mr. Biden said he has “worked like the devil” to win over black voters in the nation’s first southern state to cast primary votes with a large African American population.

“The people know me my entire career has been wrapped up in dealing with civil rights and civil liberties,” Mr. Biden said.

“I am here to ask and here to earn it,” he added, noting he doesn’t expect to be handed a victory.

