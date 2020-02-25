CHARLESTON, S.C. — Joe Biden lamented lamented Tuesday that sometimes it doesn’t pay to be a good Catholic schoolboy.

While his rivals repeatedly blew through the rules of this 2020 presidential debate, the former vice president couldn’t bring himself to completely follow their lead.

“Why am I stopping?” Mr. Biden said to the moderators, somewhat perplexed at his own behavior. “No one else stops.”

“It is my Catholic school training,” he said. “Gentlemen don’t get very well treated up here.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.