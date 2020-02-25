CHARLESTON, S.C. — Former Vice President Joe Biden took aim at Sen. Bernard Sanders record on guns, pointing out that he thwarted efforts to pass tighter gun control restrictions.

Distancing himself from Mr .Sanders, Mr. Biden said that if voters want to talk about what it means to be a “progressive,” they should think about what happened down the block at the Mother Emanuel AME Church, where nine parishioners were killed by a white supremacist in 2015.

“Bernie voted five times against the Brady bill and wanted a waiting period of 12 hours,” Mr. Biden said.

Mr. Biden said that Mr. Sanders is not responsible for the deaths, but that tighter federal gun laws could have made it harder for Dylann Roof to acquire the guns used in the shooting.

