Former Vice President Joe Biden said Tuesday if elected president he will nominate a black woman to the Supreme Court.

Mr. Biden, who is hoping to win the South Carolina primary Saturday, has been touting his record on civil rights and liberties in the first southern state to cast votes for the 2020 nominee.

South Carolina has a large African American population, which has largely backed Mr. Biden.

Though, in recent days Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vermont Independent, has come within striking distance in polls out of the Palmetto state. Mr. Sanders recently bested Mr. Biden in national polling becoming the Democratic frontrunner.

