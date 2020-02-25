A mother whose son was killed by a Border Patrol agent firing across the boundary into Mexico cannot sue the agent, the Supreme Court ruled Tuesday, ruling that to do so would be to give private citizens the power to shape foreign policy.

The 5-4 ruling ends years of legal battle over the death of Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, who was 15 at the time he was shot while with a group of teens who ran into the U.S. and then back into Mexico.

The U.S. concluded the agent didn’t violate Border Patrol policy, and refused Mexico’s request to extradite him to face prosecution there — so his parents sued for damages, lodging what’s known as a Bivens claim by arguing her son’s rights were violated by the killing and the agent should pay damages.

Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., writing for the five GOP-appointed justice majority, said Bivens does not apply to foreigners suing over cross-border activity. He said Congress could create that cause of action, but it’s not for the courts to do it.

“Congress, which has authority in the field of foreign affairs, has chosen not to create liability in similar statutes, leaving the resolution of extraterritorial claims brought by foreign nationals to executive officials and the diplomatic process,” he wrote.

The ruling is the second time the case had reached the Supreme Court. In 2017 the justices sent it back to a lower appeals court for more deliberation.

Complicating matters are the facts are deeply in dispute.

The boy’s parents say the teens were playing a game of running up to touch the border fence, then retreating into Mexico. The agent says the juveniles were pelting him with rocks and he was defending himself.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, writing in dissent, said the agent admitted he didn’t know whether the boy was in the U.S. or Mexico at the time of the shooting, and said he violated his “instructions” in firing.

She said the answer to the grieving parents can’t be no recourse, particularly at a time when complaints of agent shootings and abuse are usually met with no formal discipline within the Border Patrol.

“I resist the conclusion that ‘nothing’ is the answer required in this case,” she wrote.

Justice Clarence Thomas, who sided with Justice Alito, wrote his own opinion to object to the entire line of Bivens doctrine that allows private citizens to sue law enforcement officers over deprivation of rights.

He said the 1971 Supreme Court ruling that created the Bivens doctrine was a departure from the Constitution, and it’s time to put the genie back in the bottle.

“The analysis underlying Bivens cannot be defended,” he said.

