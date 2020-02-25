SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) - A Connecticut man charged with killing his cousin in Rhode Island has been held without bail.

Louis Seignious Jr., 31, of Norwich, was arraigned last week on a charge of domestic first-degree murder. He did not enter a plea and was referred to the public defender’s office, according to online court records. He’s due back in court on March 4.

Seignious is charged in the Jan. 25 shooting death of his cousin, Vincent Sebastian, 28, of Ledyard.

Seignious fled after the shooting and was on the run for about a week before he was arrested at an apartment complex in Groton, Connecticut.

The shooting occurred at a Westerly apartment where a woman with whom Seignious had a child lived, according to court records. That woman had started dating Sebastian, police said

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.