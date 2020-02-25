An Arkansas man was charged with federal offenses Tuesday after he allegedly tried to blow up an SUV in a Pentagon parking lot.

Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia say Matthew Dmitri Richardson, 19, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, was attempting to light on fire a piece of fabric he inserted into the gas tank of a 2016 Land Rover.

Mr. Richardson is charged with maliciously attempting to damage and destroy by means of fire, a vehicle used interstate and foreign commerce. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Mr. Richardson was arrested Monday for “acting suspiciously” in a Pentagon parking lot. He was later questioned by the FBI and military officials.

A Pentagon police officer on patrol confronted Mr. Richardson after he noticed the lighter and fabric, according to court documents. Mr. Richardson allegedly told the officer he was going to blow up the vehicle and himself, prosecutors said.

Mr. Richardson sprinted away from the office, but was caught a short time later after a chase through nearby Arlington Cemetery, prosecutors said.

The vehicle is owned by an active-duty service member who does not know Mr. Richardson, court documents said.

Court records do not list an attorney for Mr. Richardson.

