Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg touted his “war on obesity” during Tuesday’s Democratic primary debate in South Carolina, suggesting restrictions on diet could help Americans live longer.

Mr. Bloomberg restricted trans fats and soda consumption while serving as mayor. He also banned smoking in bars and restaurants, which ended up having a domino effect across the world in other major cities.

“It’s the government’s job to have good science and to explain to people what science says,” Mr. Bloomberg said during the debate, adding that too many people are overweight in America.

Mr. Bloomberg said his restrictions helped increase the life expectancy by three years in New York City during his tenure.

